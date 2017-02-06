KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 321.59
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT321.59 per dollar (KZT-1.33), the trades volume - USD40,800 th. (USD-11,100 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT346.40 per euro and the ask - KZT347.00 per euro.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT47.2588 per yuan (KZT-0.0070), the trades volume - CNY800 th. (CNY-400 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.