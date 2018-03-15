KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 321.70 (-0.28)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT321.70 per dollar (KZT-0.28), the trades volume - USD80,000 th. (USD+37,150 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT50.9500 per yuan; the ask made up
KZT50.9750 per yuan.
