KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 322.47 (+10.55)
23 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT322.47 per dollar (KZT+10.55), the trades volume - USD166,100 th. (USD+27,900 th.).
Euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT357.00 per euro (KZT+14.70), the trades volume - EUR400 th. (EUR+200 th.)
On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT49.9500 per yuan (KZT+2.0100), the trades volume - CNY300 th. (CNY+100 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.