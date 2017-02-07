KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 322.73
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT322.73 per dollar (KZT+0.93), the trades volume - USD41,450 th. (USD+650 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT345.50 per euro; the ask - KZT346.00 per euro.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT47.3260 per yuan (KZT+0.0672), the trades volume - CNY500 th. (CNY-300 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were
made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.