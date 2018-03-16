KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 322.76 (+0.98)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT322.76 per dollar (KZT+0.98), the trades volume - USD57,450 th. (USD -22,550 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT322.00 per US dollar with no ask available.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.0199 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY1 100 th.
