KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 323.42 (-1.23)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 23 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT323.42 per dollar (KZT-1.23), the trades volume - USD96,400 th. (USD-17,150 th.)

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT396.85 per euro, the trades volume - EUR150 th.

On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.5317 per yuan (KZT-0.1683), the trades volume - CNY1,200 th. (CNY+900 th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.