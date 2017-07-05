KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 323.60
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT323.60 per dollar, the trades volume - USD115,900 th.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT323.33 per dollar (KZT+0.89), the trades volume - USD3,000 th. (USD-75,100 th.).
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT47.6660 per yuan (KZT+0.2060), the trades volume - CNY250 th. (CNY+50 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.