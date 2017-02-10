KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 323.78 (-0.18)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT323.78 per dollar (KZT-0.18), the trades volume -USD31,600 th. (USD-7,900 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT345.20 per euro; the ask - KZT345.70 per euro.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT47.1900 per yuan (KZT-0.1000), the trades volume - CNY100 th. (CNY-100 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.