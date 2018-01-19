KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 324.04 (-1.16)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT324.04 per dollar (KZT-1.16), the trades volume - USD189,900 th. (USD+44,500 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.7600 per yuan (KZT+0.2000), the trades volume - CNY700 th. (CNY+400 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.