KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 324.39
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT324.39 per dollar (KZT+1.34), the trades volume - USD39,850 th. (USD-
1,600 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT47.4560 per yuan (KZT+0.1300), the trades volume - CNY200 th. (CNY-300
th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no
deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.