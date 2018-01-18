KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 325.50 (-1.60)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT325.50 per dollar (KZT-1.60), the trades volume - USD145,400 th. (USD+40,250 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.5600 per yuan (KZT-0.3400), the trades volume - CNY300 th. (CNY-300 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.