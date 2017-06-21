KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 325.77 (+4.05)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT325.77 per dollar (KZT+4.05), the trades volume - USD160,800 th. (USD+73,000 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT47.7500 per yuan (KZT+0.7350), the trades volume - CNY100 th. (CNY-300 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.