KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 326.37 (-0.60)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT326.37 per dollar (KZT-0.60), the trades volume - USD48,600 th. (USD-
20,500 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.
Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT48.3450 per yuan, the ask - KZT48.3700 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.