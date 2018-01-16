KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 328.05
23 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT328.05 per dollar, the trades volume - USD212,600 th.
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT402.50 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.9890 per yuan (KZT-0.2930), the trades volume - CNY1,000 th. (CNY+500 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no
deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.