KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 328.43 (-1.59)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 23 members of KASE foreign currency market traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT 328.43 per US dollar (KZT-1.59) at the trading volume of USD 91,500 th. (USD-14,400 th.)

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT5.3550 per ruble (KZT+0.1136), the trades volume - RUB 25,000 th. (RUB -21,000).

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT52.3543 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY700 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.