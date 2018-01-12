KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 329.73 (-0.88)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in instrument USDKZT_TOM was held today on KASE due to the holidays on January 15 in the U.S. (Martin Luther King

Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 24 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT329.73 per dollar (KZT-0.88), the trades volume - USD102,600 th. (USD+52 900 th.).

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT50.8600 per yuan; the ask made up KZT50.9000 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.