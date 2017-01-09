KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 330.12
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT330.12 per dollar (KZT-0.55), the trades volume – USD45,550 th.(USD+26,000 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT48.0592 per yuan (KZT-0.7891), the trades volume – CNY1,300 th.(CNY+700 th.).
