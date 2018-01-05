KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 330.38 (-2.04)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 24 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT330.38 per dollar (KZT-2.04), the trades volume - USD139,150 th. (USD+83,850 th.).

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT398.90 per euro with no ask available.

On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.0112 per yuan (KZT-0.1799), the trades volume - CNY800 th. (CNY-100 th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.