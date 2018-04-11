KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 330.68 (+5.31)

ASANA. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 27 members of KASE foreign currency market traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT 330.68 per US dollar (KZT+5.31) at the trading volume of USD 320,400 th. (USD-10,800 th.)

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT 5.2454 per ruble (KZT -0.1276) at the trading volume RUB 26,000 th. (RUB +21,000 th.);

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT52.7240 per yuan; the ask made up KZT52.7600 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.