KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 330.91 (+0.36)
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 22 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT330.91 per dollar (KZT+0.36), the trades volume - USD40,800 th. (USD-13,700 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT48.4380 per yuan (KZT-0.0409), the trades volume - CNY500 th. (CNY-400 th.), the KASE's press service reports.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.