KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 331.00 (+1.01)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument CNYKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holidays - May 7 (Defender of the Motherland Day) and May 9 (Victory Day) in Kazakhstan and the transfer of a day off from Saturday, May 5, Saturday, to Tuesday, May 8. 20 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT 331.00 per US dollar (KZT+1.01), at the trading volume of USD 71,000 th. (USD -30,000);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT395.85 per euro; the ask made up KZT397.85 per euro.;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2000 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB 25,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT51.9800 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY500 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.