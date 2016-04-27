KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 331.26 (-2.00)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT331.26 per dollar (KZT-2.00), the trades volume – USD87,400 th. (USD+77,500 th.).
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT50.9000 per yuan, the ask – 50.9300 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.