KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 331.59 (-5.07), EURKZT_TOD = 362.15
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 22 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT331.59 per dollar (KZT-5.07), the trades volume - USD176,700 th. (USD+29,950 th.).
Euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT362.15 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT50.4150 per yuan (KZT-0.9759), the trades volume - CNY400 th. (CNY-250 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.