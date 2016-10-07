KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 331.60 (-1.09)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOM and CNYKZT_TOD were not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on October 10, 2016 in the US (Columbus Day) and the holidays in the People's Republic of China (National Day of the People's Republic of China).

For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 22 members of KASE currencies market traded in the

session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT331.60 per dollar (KZT-1.09), the trades volume - USD40,350 th.

(USD+2,850 th.).

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.