KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 331.89 (+0.39)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT331.89 per dollar (KZT+0.39), the trades volume - USD83,650 th. (USD+42,600 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made KZT50.2100 per yuan, the ask - KZT50.2400 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.