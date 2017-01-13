KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.02

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOM was not traded today on KASE due to the holiday on January 16 in the US (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 17 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT332.02 per dollar (KZT+0.17), the trades volume – USD22,300 th. (USD-10,050 th.).

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT48.4953 per yuan (KZT+0.2840), the trades volume – CNY950 th. (CNY+150th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.