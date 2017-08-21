KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.25
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT332.25 per dollar (KZT-0.55), the trades volume - USD47,500 th. (USD+25,050 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenges, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made KZT49.7795 per yuan (KZT+0.0295), the trades volume - CNY1,000 th. (CNY+900 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in the instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.