KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.41 (+1.19)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT332.41 per dollar (KZT+1.19), the trades volume - USD31,350 th. (USD-34,850 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.2575 per yuan (KZT+0.1775), the trades volume - CNY600 th. (CNY+200 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.