KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.42
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT332.42 per dollar (KZT+0.30), the trades volume – USD33,450 th.(USD+11,600 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT49.3000 per yuan (KZT+0.0300), the trades volume – CNY100 th. (CNY-400th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.