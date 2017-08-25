KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.48
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT332.48 per dollar (KZT+1.26), the trades volume - USD24,450 th. (USD-166,400 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenges, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made KZT49.9422 per yuan (KZT+0.2922), the trades volume - CNY1,100 th. (CNY+300 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in the instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.