KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 333.17
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT333.17 per dollar (KZT+0.59), the trades volume - USD66,350 th. (USD+18,850 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenges, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made KZT50.0075 per yuan (KZT+0.2280), the trades volume - CNY200 th. (CNY-800 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in the instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.