KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 333.24 (-3.42)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT333.24 per dollar (KZT-3.42), the trades volume - USD42,950 th. (USD-32,900 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenges, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenges made up KZT51.5500 per yuan (KZT-0.3678), the trades volume - CNY300 th. (CNY-600 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in the instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.