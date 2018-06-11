KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 333.68 (-0.34)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). On RUBKZT_TOD no deals were made at KASE today due to the holidays on June 11 and 12 in the Russian Federation (Russia Day).18 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT333.68 per US dollar (KZT-0.34), at the trading volume of USD19,850 th. (USD -128,900 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid was KZT52.0950 per yuan and the offer was

KZT52.1420 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session

no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.