KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 333.70 (-0.11)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT333.70 per dollar (KZT-0.11), the trades volume – USD9,900 th. (USD-27,200 th.).
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.2800 per yuan (KZT-0.0286), the trades volume – CNY200 th. (CNY-500 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.