KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 333.79
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT333.79 per dollar (KZT-1.85), the trades volume – USD117,250 th. (USD-15,250 th.).
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.5350 per yuan (KZT-0.3430), the trades volume – CNY800 th. (CNY+300 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is notindicated.