KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.07 (-0.33)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT334.07 per dollar (KZT-0.33), the trades volume - USD26,300 th. (USD-14,650 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT388.55 per euro (KZT-0.55), the trades volume - EUR100 th. (0).
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.3000 per yuan (KZT+0.0325), the trades volume - CNY200 th. (CNY-200 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.