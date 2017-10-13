KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.21 (-0.04)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT334.21 per dollar (KZT-0.04), the trades volume - USD37,500 th. (USD-60,050 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT396.30 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made KZT50.8400 per yuan, the ask - KZT50.9000 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.