KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.22 (-1.32)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT334.22 per dollar (KZT-1.32), the trades volume - USD97,550 th. (USD-24,350 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made KZT50.7900 per yuan, the ask - KZT50.8200 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.