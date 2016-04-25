KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.23 (-0.36)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT334.23 per dollar (KZT-0.36), the trades volume - USD37,100 th. (USD-63,900 th.).
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.3086 per yuan (KZT-0.1714), the trades volume - CNY700 th. (CNY+400 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.