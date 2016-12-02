KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.34
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT334.34 per dollar (KZT-7.10), the trades volume – USD57,000 th.(KZT+20,800 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.
Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT48.6306 per yuan (KZT-0.9594), the trades volume – CNY3,100 th.(CNY+2,850 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.