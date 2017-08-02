KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.53 (+4.46)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT334.53 per dollar (KZT+4.46), the trades volume - USD212,700 th.
(USD+185,400 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge made up KZT396.20 per euro at the trades volume EUR200 th.;
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT49.7066 per yuan (KZT+0.7583), the trades volume - CNY500 th. (CNY+200 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no
deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.