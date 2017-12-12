KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.80 (-0.25)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT334.80 per dollar (KZT-0.25), the trades volume - USD23,600 th. (USD-5,900 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT393.30 per euro with no ask available.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.5650 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY600 th.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.