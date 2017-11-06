KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.85 (+0.75)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT334.85 per dollar (KZT+0.75), the trades volume - USD52,400 th. (USD+14,600 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.4875 per yuan (KZT-0.0425), the trades volume - CNY200 th. (CNY+100 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.