KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.93 (-0.45)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT334.93 per dollar (KZT-0.45), the trades volume - USD60,250 th. (USD+10,400 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT395.60 per euro, the ask - KZT396.61 per euro.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.7033 per yuan (KZT+0.0633), the trades volume - CNY300 th. (CNY-200 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.