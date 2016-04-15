KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.96 (+0.26), CNYKZT_TOD – 51.5800/51.6100

ALMATY.KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 18 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT334.96 per dollar (KZT+0.26), the trades volume – USD22,000 th. (USD-77,700 th.).

On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT51.5800 per yuan, the ask – KZT51.6100 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.