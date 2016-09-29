KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 335.09
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT335.09 per dollar (KZT-1.90), the trades volume – USD20,100 th. (USD-
8,800 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.
Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.1723 per yuan (KZT-0.2677), the trades volume – CNY1,100 th. (CNY+400 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.