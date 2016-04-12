KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 335.68 (-1.19)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT335.68 per dollar (KZT-1.19), the trades volume - USD132,500 th. (USD+43,350 th.).
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.8780 per yuan (KZT-0.1770), the trades volume - CNY500 th. (CNY+300 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.