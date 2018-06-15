KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 335.94 (-0.05)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). On CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made at KASE today due to the holiday on June 18 in the People's Republic of China (Dragon Boat Festival). 20 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT335.94 per US dollar (KZT-0.05), at the trading volume of USD25,600 th. (USD-6,300 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT389.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR300 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT5.3881 per ruble (KZT+0.0251), the trades volume - RUB8,000 th. (USD(-12,000 th.);

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT52.3941 per yuan (KZT-0.1827), the trades volume - CNY4,050 th. (CNY+2,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning

session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this

session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.