KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 337.17
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT337.17 per dollar (KZT-3.14), the trades volume – USD87,150 th. (USD+64,650 th.).
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT385.35 per euro, the trades volume – EUR100 th.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT52.0550 per yuan (KZT-0.4650), the trades volume – CNY200 th.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.