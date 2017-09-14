KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 337.66 (-2.34)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT337.66
per dollar (KZT-2.34), the trades volume - USD45,900 th. (USD-39,100 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.5700 per yuan (KZT-0.7467), the trades volume - CNY400 th. (CNY-500 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.